Japanese stocks gain biggest weekly foreign inflow in over 3-months

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 17, 2022 — 02:02 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks obtained big foreign inflows in the week to Nov. 11 as data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could downsize its interest rate hikes.

Foreigners purchased Japanese stocks worth a net of 734.89 billion yen ($5.27 billion), which was their biggest weekly net buying since July 22, data from exchanges showed.

Foreigners poured 520.98 billion yen in cash equities in a third straight week of net buying, while drawing a net 213.91 billion yen worth of derivatives.

However, outsiders are still net sellers of 3.34 trillion yen worth of Japanese stocks, so far this year.

Rate-sensitive growth stocks surged last week after a lower-than-expected U.S. inflation reading. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T and peer Advantest 6857.T both jumped about 17% in their biggest weekly rise since at least April 2020.

The Nikkei share average .N225 gained 3.9% and hit a two-month high, while the Topix index .TOPX added 3.26% in a third straight week of advance last week.

Meanwhile, non-native investors purchased a net 782.1 billion yen worth of Japanese bonds last week, after two weeks of net selling in a row.

Japanese investors, however, exited 38.2 billion yen worth of foreign equities last week, while withdrawing a net 95 billion yen out of overseas bonds in a fourth straight week of net selling.

($1 = 139.5200 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gl2EMH

Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3g9Zroo

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

