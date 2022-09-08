Japanese stocks gain as investors digest cenbank decisions

By Sam Byford

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Friday, in line with Wall Street and Asian peers, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that firmly established views of aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.55% at 28,219.70 at the break. The benchmark index started trade 0.5% up and stayed above the psychological barrier of 28,000 for the entire morning session.

The Nikkei has gained 2.02% so far this week.

The broader Topix .TOPX index rose 0.36%.

"U.S. stock futures have been solid after hours, and there hasn't been any collapse," a market participant at a domestic securities firm said, despite the previous day's rally pointing to possible position adjustments ahead of the weekend.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was "strongly committed" to controlling inflation, while the European Central Bank also signalled further hikes to fight inflation.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 151 posted gains, 67 dropped, and seven traded flat.

Healthcare was the best performing sector in the Nikkei index with a 1% gain, tracking a strong showing on Wall Street overnight.

Online healthcare company M3 Inc 2143.T gained 3.5% and was the second-biggest contributor in the Nikkei. Pharmaceuticals company Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T rose 2.46%, and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4519.T was up 2%.

Clothing giant Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T, Uniqlo's parent company, added the most to the Nikkei's overall level after gaining 0.96%.

SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T was the biggest laggard with a 0.62% drop.

The industrials sector was trading in red, with equipment parts manufacturer Jtekt Corp 6473.T falling the most and Japan Steel Works Ltd 5631.T dropping 0.82%.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

