Japanese stocks gain as BOJ retains easy policy stance

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks closed higher Thursday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) retained its easy monetary policy stance, a move largely expected by investors, with sentiment boosted further by an upbeat finish on Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended up 0.44% at 27,803, topping the six-week high reached the previous day. The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.21% to 1,950.59.

The gains came as the BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates, compared with a slew of global central banks tightening policies, but it projected inflation this year to be at 2.3%, higher than its 2% target.

"The stock market appears to believe that this level won't have a big influence on government policy," said a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

Of the 225 Nikkei constituents, 137 gained, 78 fell, and 10 were flat.

Pharmaceuticals company Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T was the biggest decliner, dropping 6.84% on a delay in approval for a drug to treat COVID-19.

Steel companies also fell after the United States voted to extend duties on steel from Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the UK for five more years, while revoking the same duties for Brazil.

Kobe Steel Ltd 5406.T lost 3.31%, while Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T fell 3.02%. Pacific Metals Co Ltd 5541.T, which primarily manufactures and sells nickel, was up 1.49%.

Technology companies were among the best performers. Nikon Corp 7731.T was the top gainer, rising 3%.

TDK Corp 6762.T gained 2.3%, Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T added 2.12%, and NTT Data Corp 9613.T was up 2.11%.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

