Japanese Stocks Follow Dow Lower, Enter Correction Territory

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index opened lower, by 2.6%, in Friday morning trading, Japan standard time. The index is now down 10.8% from recent highs.

That’s a correction in Wall Street parlance. Japan’s main stock index joins U.S. indexes in correction territory. Stocks around the globe continue to fall as investors digest news about the coronavirus outbreak which began in China several weeks ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 12.2% over the past six trading sessions. Thursday’s, 1,191 point drop was the largest single day point decline over the Dow’s history. The Indexed closed at 25,767, down 4.4%, its largest percentage decline since 2018.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are in correction territory as well, down more than 10% from recent highs.

Thursday, the World Health Organization released another situation report which showed new coronavirus cases outside of China—particularly in South Korea and Italy—were still growing day by day. Thursday was the second consecutive day new case diagnosed outside of China exceeded new cases diagnosed inside of China.

What’s more, California government officials are monitoring more than more than 8,000 travelers in the state for signs of the virus.

Looking ahead, U.S. stock futures are up, a little, by about 0.3% offering some relief for weary U.S. investors. But overnight news will impact how futures trade Friday morning, eastern standard time.

