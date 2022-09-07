Japanese stocks fall despite exporters' boost from plummeting yen

By Sam Byford

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday, as lingering investor concerns over an economic slowdown overshadowed strong performances by exporter shares which gained on a weaker yen.

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 0.71%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, where all three major indexes fell as a U.S. services industry report underscored expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive rate-hike stance.

The Nikkei fell as far as 27,268.70 in early trading, its lowest level since July 19, before closing at 27,430.30.

The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 0.57%.

"There's a connection between strong U.S. economic data and fears of an acceleration in monetary tightening," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 165 dropped, 56 posted gains and four traded flat.

Tech stocks dragged the index lower, with chipmaker Tokyo Electron 8035.T and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T having the biggest negative impact.

Marine transportation and logistics company Nippon Yusen KK 9101.T made the biggest individual loss, down 7.92%. Industry peers Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd 9104.T and Kawasaki Kishen Kaisha Ltd 9107.T lost 7.01% and 6.18%, respectively.

Some Nikkei constituents made gains after the Japanese yen JPY=EBS fell to a 24-year low of 144.380 to the dollar, which boosts overseas revenue for exporters.

Automakers were the best performers. Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T gained 3.61%, Subaru Corp 7270.T added 3.37%, while Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T climbed 2.45%.

Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T had the strongest positive impact on the Nikkei, gaining 0.86%.

Video game company Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T, which makes much of its profits from high-margin software sales abroad, was the biggest contributor in the morning session but pared gains to close up 1.09%.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

