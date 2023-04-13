Japanese stocks draw foreign inflows for first time in four weeks

April 13 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese shares in the week ended April 7, as risk sentiment improved on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be reaching the end of its rate hiking cycle.

They purchased 292.53 billion yen ($2.20 billion) worth of foreign equities, the first week of net purchases since March 10, data from from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought cash equities of 679.64 billion yen but sold 387.11 billion yen worth of derivatives.

A slowdown in consumer spending in February and worries of a credit crunch triggered by the collapse of two regional U.S banks increased hopes that the U.S. Fed would go easy on its tightening measures to avert an economic slowdown.

In Japan, energy explorers .IMING.T added 1.52% last week in a second-straight week of gains after oil prices jumped on a surprise production cut by OPEC+.

Meanwhile, Japanese bonds received a second-straight week of foreign inflows with outsiders securing a net 1.31 billion yen worth of long-term and 3.98 billion yen worth of short-term bonds.

Japanese investors were net sellers of 788.8 billion yen worth of long-term and 73.2 billion yen worth of short-term overseas bonds. They, however, drew in 28.2 billion yen worth of foreign equities in a second-straight week of net buying.

($1 = 133.1200 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futureshttps://tmsnrt.rs/40Muzfc

Foreign flows into Japanese debt securities Foreign flows into Japanese debt securitieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nsVz5d

Japanese investments in overseas debt securities Japanese investments in overseas debt securitieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JW3oI3

Japanese investments in stocks abroad Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nxoepG

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru;Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.