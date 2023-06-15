Japanese stocks draw foreign inflows for 10th straight week

June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese companies secured foreign capital for the tenth consecutive week until June 8, benefiting from strong economic growth, a weaker yen, and improved corporate governance measures, boosting investor optimism.

Foreigners purchased 1.42 trillion yen ($10.04 billion) of Japanese equities last week, in their biggest weekly buying streak since at least 2017, data from exchanges showed.

They bought cash equities of 985.42 billion yen and derivatives worth about 431.46 billion yen.

Foreign investors have accumulated Japanese shares worth 8.06 trillion yen on a net basis so for this year, in contrast to net selling of about 1.09 trillion yen last year.

Last week, the Nikkei index .N225 surged 2.35% and posted a ninth weekly gain, despite some profit booking in the middle of the week. Sentiments turned favorable after the closely watched settlement price was fixed on Friday.

The broader Topix index .TOPX also climbed 1.9% last week.

Meanwhile, Japanese long-term bonds received a net 186.4 billion yen worth of foreign inflows after two weekly outflows in a row. Foreigners also purchased 471.3 billion yen worth of short-term bonds.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought long-term overseas bonds for a fifth successive week, worth about 14.7 billion yen. They also poured 56 billion yen on a net basis into short-term debt securities.

Japanese investors were, however, net sellers of 74.4 billion yen worth foreign equities.

($1 = 141.3800 yen)

