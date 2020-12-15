Japanese stimulus package to boost GDP most strongly next fiscal year, minister says

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's latest economic stimulus package to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to boost the economy most strongly next fiscal year, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

The $708 billion stimulus package, which was endorsed by the cabinet last week, is expected to boost gross domestic product by around 0.5% in the current fiscal year through March, 2.5% in fiscal 2021, and 0.6% from fiscal 2022 onwards, Nishimura told reporters.

In its latest long-term growth projections, released in July, the government expected real GDP to shrink by 4.5% in the current fiscal year, followed by a 3.4% rebound in the next fiscal year through March 2022.

Private-sector economists in a Reuters poll released Tuesday expected the world's third-largest economy to contract by 5.3% this fiscal year and 3.4% next fiscal year.

The boost from the new stimulus package is likely to lead to creation or support of jobs for about 600,000 people until the end of next fiscal year, the government said in an estimate released Tuesday.

"There will be a push-up effect," Nishimura said.

The package, which includes about 40 trillion yen ($384.36 billion) of fresh fiscal spending, contains initiatives aimed at lowering carbon emissions and boosting adoption of digital technology.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced Japan's government to put off fiscal reforms, even though it holds the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden, more than twice the size of its economy.

The latest package would bring the combined value of coronavirus-related stimulus to about $3 trillion.

($1 = 104.0700 yen)

