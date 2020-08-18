World Markets

Japanese shipping firm awaits judicial decisions after arrest of captain of Wakashio

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Japanese shipping company Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, said on Wednesday it will wait for judicial decisions after the arrest of the captain of the vessel.

Mauritius has arrested the captain of the bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, police said on Tuesday.

Nagashiki Shipping, issuing a statement after the arrest, also said it will continue to support the crew and their families.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

