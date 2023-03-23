Japanese shares trade lower as stronger yen raises earnings concerns

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares traded lower on Friday, as a stronger yen raised concerns about impact on exporters' earnings, while gains in heavyweight technology stocks capped declines.

The Nikkei index .N225 lost 0.26% to 27,348.72 by the midday break, and is set to inch up 0.05% for the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.18% to 1,953.81 and is poised to post a 0.2% weekly loss.

"There were little market moving cues today. Shares fell because investors did not find strong reasons for buying," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T fell 0.36% and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T lost 0.53%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T lost 1.16% to drag the Nikkei the most. Medical equipment maker Terumo Corp 4543.T slipped 3.165 and a robot maker Fanuc Corp 6954.T fell 1.15%.

Oil explorers .IMING.T fell 1.17% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after oil prices fell. O/R

Financial sectors were weak, with the banking index .IBNKS.T slipping 0.74% and insurance index .IINSU.T losing 0.87%.

Chip-related shares, which tracked a gain in their U.S. peers overnight, limited losses on the Nikkei. Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T gained 1.73% and Advantest Corp 6857.T rose 0.91%.

Toshiba Corp 6502.T surged 5.08% after its board accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

Of the Nikkei components, 57 stocks rose and 161 fell, while decliners seven stocks were flat.

The volume of shares traded on the TSE's main board was 0.52 billion, compared to the average of 1.28 billion in the past 30 days.

