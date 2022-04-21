Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, tech shares drop

By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had fallen 1.9% to 27,025.18 and the broader Topix .TOPX was down 1.33% at 1,902.40 after three straight sessions of gains, with technology and growth stocks leading the retreat.

For the week, the Nikkei was down 0.2%, while the Topix was up 0.32%.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 2%, as investors reacted to Fed officials including Powell dropping hints of a half-point interest rate increase. .N

"The Japanese market reacted too much. Investors should have already factored in rising U.S. interest rates," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"On the other hand, it is hard to make positive bids before the corporate earnings season kicks off."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T led declines on the Nikkei, falling 3.25%. Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 2.7% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T dropped 3.26%.

All but two sectors among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes fell.

The insurance sector .IINSU.T gained 0.6% as U.S. Treasury yields rose. US/

Airlines .IAIRL.T gained 0.54% after United Airlines Holdings UAL.O and American Airlines Group AAL.O predicted a return to profit in the current quarter due to booming travel demand.

Toshiba 6502.T jumped 4.28% after the embattled Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, including on a potential buyout.

Shionogi & Co 4507.T gained 1.1% after a report that the drugmaker held talks with the U.S. government about the sale of it COVID-19 experimental pill.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

