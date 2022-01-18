Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; Toyota, Sony decline

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by Sony Group, Toyota Motor and other market heavyweights, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.5% to 27,828.60 by 0135 GMT, after losing as much as 2% earlier, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.54% to 1,947.94.

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply overnight, as weak results from Goldman Sachs weighed on financial stocks and tech shares continued their sell-off as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones. .N

"Japanese shares fell across the board today because of the declines on Wall Street. Among several reasons that weighed on the U.S. stocks, oil price hike is the most critical to Japan because it would raise costs for Japanese companies," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"Investors will remain cautious about rising U.S. interest rates. For that reason, the market could remain tepid until the FOMC (U.S. Federal Open Market Committee) next week."

Sony Group 6758.T tanked 8.8% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei after gaming rival Microsoft MSFT.O agreed to buy developer Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

Toyota Motor 7203.T fell 2.56% after the automaker said it expects to miss its annual 9 million vehicle production target as it tackles chip shortages.

Toyota's affiliate Denso 6902.T lost 4.14%.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T lost 4.88% and 3.8%, respectively.

Game contents maker shined, with Konami Holdings 9766.T rising 2.49%, Nintendo 7974.T gaining 1.76% and Bandai Namco Holdings 7832.T climbing 1.14%.

Pacific Metals 5541.T was a top gainer on the Nikkei, with a 2.56% gain. Yaskawa Electric 6506.T rose 2%.

Murata Manufacturing 6981.T, losing 5.55%, was one the worst performers on the Nikkei, with Taiyo Yuden 6976.T, losing 4.67%.

