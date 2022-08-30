Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech, energy stocks slide

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, after Wall Street declined for a third straight session overnight, with heavyweight technology and energy firms leading the losses.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was down 0.55% at 28,039.91 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.51% to 1,958.41.

U.S. stocks extended losses for a third straight day, as a rise in job openings fuelled fears that the Federal Reserve has another reason to maintain its aggressive interest rate hike path to combat inflation. .N

"Japanese equities tracked Wall Street's third-straight losing session, but gains in U.S. futures limited the decline," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The impact of a better-than-expected factory output data was limited."

Data showed Japan's factories extended expansion in output to a second month in July, as motor vehicle production improved, marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers and broader economic activity.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 0.41% and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T slipped 1.33% and a robot maker Fanuc 6954.T lost 0.62%.

Energy-related shares traded lower after oil prices dropped 5% on Tuesday, before recouping some losses in Asian trading hours on Wednesday. O/R

Oil explorers .IMING.T were the top losers among Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, with a 3.43% drop, followed refiners .IPETE.T, which lost 2.85%.

Explorer Inpex 1605.T fell 3.73% and was the top loser on the Nikkei, followed by refiner Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T which fell 3.2%.

Transport shares led gains among the industry groups, with airlines .IAIRL.T rising 3.14% and railways .IRAIL.T gaining 1.14%.

ANA Holdings 9202.T jumped 2.94%.

There were 67 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 155 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

