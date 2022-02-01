Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on bargain hunting

By 0206 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 gained 1.7% to 27,547.21, while the broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.95% to 1,933.07.

All three Wall Street benchmarks advanced overnight, as investors digested strong earnings from big-name U.S. companies against mixed economic data and inflation worries. .NMKTS/GLOB

"Investors realised that they were too risk sensistive and bought back stocks that were oversold," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"Also, investors have become more responsive to positive news so they bought stocks with robust earnings. But the market has risen to the level where investors may turn cautions and start selling."

Keyence 6861.T jumped 6.01% after electronic application equipment posted a record operating profit for nine months through December.

Other technology stocks gained, with chip-relate Tokyo Electron 8035.T Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T rose 2.28% and 4.42%, respectively.

Airlines .IAIRL.T rose 4.07%, leading gains among the exchange's 33 industry subindexes. ANA Holdings 9202.T rose 5.05%, after the airliner surprised with a small third-quarter operating profit.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T rose as department store operator raised its annual net profit outlook.

Medical equipment maker Konica Minolta 4902.T fell 2.94% and was the worst performer on Nikkei, followed by shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T, which fell 2.19%.

There were 200 advancers on the Nikkei index against 24 decliners.

