Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, gains capped as investors await Fed's statement

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday led by tyre makers and shippers, following the weekend's solid finish on Wall Street, though gains were capped as investors remained cautions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 gained 0.37% to 29,055.20 by 0203 GMT, after trimming gains of as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.19% to 1,957.89.

"We do not have any market-moving catalysts in Japan and most of the markets in Asia are closed. Investors tend to book profits in such an environment," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Investors are also cautious for making active bets ahead of the Fed's meeting later this week."

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 .SPX hitting a record high closing, while the Nasdaq .IXIC gained the most among three major indexes. .N

Japanese investors are now eyeing the Fed's statement at the conclusion of this week's two-day monetary policy meeting, which will be parsed for clues regarding the central bank's timetable for raising key interest rates.

Tyre makers .IRUBR. were the top gainers among the 33 industry subindexes, with Bridgestone 5108.T up 1.32%, Yokohama Rubber 5101.T jumping 2.32% and Toyo Tire 5105.T advancing 2.74%.

Shipping firms Nippon Yusen 9101.T rose 1.72% and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T gained 1.12%.

The interest-sensitive banking sector IBNKS.T fell after U.S. Treasury yields US10Y=RR posted their biggest weekly drop in nearly a year last week. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T fell 0.2% and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T lost 0.77%.

Toshiba 6502.T jumped 2.91% after the conglomerate, which is facing a deepening crisis over corporate governance, said it would change its board director nominees for an upcoming shareholders meeting.

Fanuc 6954.T, up 2.71 %, was the top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, which gained 1.71%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Nintendo 7974.T, down 2.96%, followed by Itochu 8001.T losing 2.59%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

