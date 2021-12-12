Japanese shares track Wall Street higher; FOMC meeting in focus

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japanese equities rose on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight technology stocks tracking last week's strong finish on Wall Street, although caution ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting capped gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1% to 28,711.46 by 0208 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.4% to 1,983.37.

Wall Street's S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Friday, despite a strong consumer price print strengthening the case for tighter monetary policy. The measured reaction suggested much is already priced in on policy, while some analysts said supply-chain issues behind the price rise were likely easing..N

"Investors got a relief from the positive response of the U.S. stock market to the consumer prices data, which is why the Japanese market advanced today," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But this trend may not continue after today as investors may turn cautions as the await the outcome of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting later in the week."

Chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T gained 0.99% and 2.67%, respectively, while air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 1.67%.

Global technology startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T gained 1.45%.

Orix Corp 8591.T rose 2% after local media reported the financial services group has decided to sell software business Yayoi to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N for about 240 billion yen ($2.12 billion).

Tokyo-based lender Shinsei Bank 8303.T fell 0.53% after online financial group SBI Holdings 8473.T succeeded in raising its stake in the bank to 47.77% from about 20% previously.

Tokio Marine Holdings 8766.T, up 2.94%, was the best performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Murata Manufacturing 6981.T, rising 2.38%.

Recruit Holdings 6098.T, down 2.76%, was the worst performer among the top 30 Topix names, followed by Toyota Motor 7203.T, which lost 1.66%.

