Japanese shares track Wall Street higher; caution ahead of US data caps gains

By 0144 GMT, the Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.18% at 32,528.47, after opening 0.50% higher. The broader Topix .TOPX edged up 0.11% to 2,363.06.

U.S. stocks ended the session higher overnight, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC leading the U.S. equities rally. .N

"The Japanese market rose at the open but failed to maintain that momentum. Market players are cautious about the U.S. inflation data, as well as outcome of the FOMC (U.S. Federal Open Market Committee) and Japan's central bank meeting next week," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager-research, Tachibana Securities.

Investors are awaiting U.S. August inflation data due on Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Back home, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers are increasingly talking up the need to shift away from the massive monetary stimulus of the past decade.

Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose to 0.720%, hitting a fresh high since January 2014, after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signalled the end of the negative rate policy in an interview with a local newspaper.

Ueda's comments helped the yen to rise sharply against the dollar on Monday, easing concerns about a possible intervention by the Japanese government to lift the yen, said Kamada.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 2.44% to give the biggest support to the Nikkei. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T gained 0.42%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.25% to lead the Topix gains, while the transport sector .ITEQP.T jumped 1%.

The drug sector .IPHAM.T gained 1.19% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Heavy machinery maker IHI 7013.T tanked 14% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Steel makers .ISTEL.T lost 1.63% and was the worst performer.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

