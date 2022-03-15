Japanese shares track Wall Street higher as oil prices drop

By 0147 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 1.2% to 25,648.21 and the broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.21% to 1,848.72.

The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied overnight, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

Investors are expecting the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates for the first time in three years by at least 25 basis points amid surging prices. Traders will also be closely watching the Fed for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying program.

"A drop in oil prices eased investor sentiment. And investors hoped that (Federal Reserve Chair) Jerome Powell would indicate a clearer path for the rate increase to remove uncertainties," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"But volatilities remain high and the markets are sensitive to any negative cues."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lifted the Nikkei the most, with a 1.91% gain.

Airlines .IAIRL.T rose 3.18%, leading gains among Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, after a report that Tokyo is expected to end COVID-19 countermeasures as scheduled. .

Game maker Nintendo 7974.T, up 4.07%, was the top performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by retailer Seven & i Holdings 3382.T, rising 3.54%.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, down 2.55%, was the worst performer among the Topix 30, followed by phone company KDDI 9433.T,losing 0.42%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

