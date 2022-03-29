Japanese shares track Wall Street gains; autos and shippers shine

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, led by auto makers and shippers, with demand for securing rights for dividend payouts driving the market.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.1% to close at 28,252.42, while the broader Topix .TOPX climbed 0.93% to 1,91.66.

"Today is the last day to secure dividend allotments, which boosted demand for stocks," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, said, adding that a fall in oil prices also lifted sentiment.

Auto and parts makers .ITEQP.T and shippers .ISHIP.T led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 2.08% and 1.82%, respectively.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 2.68%, Honda Motor 7267.T gained 2.27% and Nissan Motor 7201.T climbed 1.44%, as the yen hovered its lowest against the dollar JPY=EBS since August 2015.

On the other hand, refiners .IPETE.T were the top losers, falling 1.69% as oil prices fell.

Eneos Holdings 5020.T slipped 2.06% and Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T lost 1.4%.

Utility Chubu Electric Power 9502.T was the top performer on Nikkei, with a gain of 5.88%, followed by medical platform M3 2413.T gaining 4.6% and motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor 7272.T rose 4.19%.

There were 142 advancers on the Nikkei index against 79 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.36 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.