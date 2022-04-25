Japanese shares track Wall St rise, China lockdown concerns cap gains

By 0147 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had risen 0.4% to 26,692.10. The broader Topix .TOPX had gained 0.1% to 1,878.38, after briefly entering negative territory.

Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown misery dragged into a fourth week, while orders for mass testing in Beijing's biggest district sparked fears that the Chinese capital could be destined for a similar fate.

"Investors were cautious about the impact of possible China's economic slowdown on Japanese companies, as now there is a possibility that Beijing could be locked down," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

"Today's market rose thanks to the gains on Wall Street and falling U.S. Treasury yields."

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 3.93%, followed by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T, rising 0.85%.

Fujitsu 6702.T rose 2.38% after a report said the computer maker was weighing a sale of it scanning business to office equipment maker Ricoh 7752.T, which fell 1.18%.

Canon Marketing Japan 8060.T jumped 7.71% after the sales arm of camera maker Canon 7751.T raised its profit outlook.

Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T tumbled 8.35%, and was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, after the miner and smelter said it would discontinue a long-running feasibility study on a nickel processing plant project in Pomalaa, Indonesia.

Share trade volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.42 billion, compared to past 30-day average of 1.22 billion.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

