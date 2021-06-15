Japanese shares track Nasdaq higher, drug makers shine

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by technology and growth-oriented stocks following a strong finish on the Nasdaq overnight, while drug makers extended their gains.

The Nikkei .N225 jumped 0.96% to 29,441.30, posting its biggest gain since late May, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.8% to 1,975.48, closing at its highest since early April.

Hopes of global trade recovery and economic reopenings at home underpinned market sentiment, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting due to start later in the day.

"Today's strong market finish is simply a reaction to the gains in the Nasdaq overnight," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Investors have regained confidence in the market as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have been smooth and accelerated."

Drug makers .IPHAM.T were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sectors with a rise of 1.65%. Eisai 4523.T jumped 6.59%, making it the biggest gainer on the Nikkei.

Eisai shares have been volatile since the company's Alzheimer's drug, developed in partnership with Biogen Inc BIIB.O, got a nod from U.S. regulators last week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is facing mounting criticism over the drug approval.

Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T, which is handling the supply of Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, rose 1.69% after clinical tests showed the U.S. firm's vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective against a variety of variants of the virus.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T, a leading supplier of chipmaking equipment, advanced 1.68%, while Toyota Motor 7203.T jumped 1.77% to reach a record high.

Growth stocks led the gains after Nasdaq shares outperformed on Wall Street, with the Topix Growth Index .TOPXG rising 1.09%, compared with 0.53% gains in value shares .TOPXV.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)

