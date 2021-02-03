Japanese shares slip as chip-related stocks lose steam; Sony jumps on strong earnings

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares snapped a three-session rally on Thursday, mainly led by declines in chip-related shares as investors booked profits, while electronics and media giant Sony jumped more than 9% on upbeat third-quarter earnings.

Nikkei share average .N225 edged down 0.42% at 28,523.06 by 0145 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.01% to 1871.04.

Chip-related shares led losses, with Advantest 6857.T falling 4.75%, followed by Sumco 3436.T and TDK 6762.T losing 4.18% and 3.64%, respectively.

"Chip-related shares rose too much before the earnings season started but now all the good news are out," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Virus-beaten down transport shares are gaining but whether those shares could maintain the momentum is questionable as the pandemic is far from over."

Sony 6758.T surged 9.45% and was the biggest gainer in Nikkei, after the company raised its full-year profit outlook.

Transport stocks continued their rallies, with Japan Airlines 9201.T and Central Japan Railway 9022.T gaining 3.15% and 1.49%, respectively.

Brokerages gained the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange, after Nomura Holdings 8604.T reported strong earnings and jumped 5.24%. Daiwa Securities Group 8601.T rose 3.7%.

Sea transport sector jumped 4.74%, after Kawasaki Kisen raised its outlook. Kawasaki Kisen surged 7.14%, while Nippon Yusen 9101.T jumped 6.23%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

