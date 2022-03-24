Japanese shares slip after eight days of gains

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Friday after eight straight sessions of gains, with heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing leading the retreat.

The Nikkei share average .N225 had fallen 0.17% to 28,082.18 by the midday break, but was set to gain 4.6% for the week. The broader Topix .TOPX inched down 0.12% to 1,979.22, but was on course for a weekly rise of 3.69%.

"Some investors sold shares to book profits after sharp gains in the past several sessions," said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"But the market is still relatively cheap, so some investors bought shares, which limited the losses."

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T dragged down the Nikkei the most, falling 0.96% and 1.93%, respectively. Phone company KDDI 9433.T slipped 2.33%.

Banking giant Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T fell 1.27% after executives at its brokerage unit SMBC Nikko Securities were arrested and indicted for alleged market manipulation.

Chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 0.62%, helping the Nikkei cap its slide, while drug maker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T jumped 3.67%.

Fanuc 6954.T rose 1.12% after the robot maker announced a share buyback programme.

There were 113 advancers on the Nikkei index against 104 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.63 billion, compared with the average 1.38 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.