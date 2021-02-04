CG

Japanese shares rise on upbeat corporate earnings, U.S. stimulus

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese shares rose on Friday, following Wall Street's rally overnight, as strong earning results of domestic firms and a large U.S. stimulus program boosted market sentiment.

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Friday, following Wall Street's rally overnight, as strong earning results of domestic firms and a large U.S. stimulus program boosted market sentiment.

Nikkei share average .N225 gained 1.06% to 28,641.72 by 0152 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.03% to 1,884.38.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs overnight, as Democrats pushed ahead with U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without bipartisan support.

"A bigger economic stimulus package in the U.S. is good for the global economy and that optimism is lifting economic-sensitive shares in Japan," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Investors also have started buying the virus-beaten shares ahead of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Japan."

Automakers are leading Nikkei index's gain, with Mazda Motor 7261.T jumping 18.52% after the automaker cut its loss forecasts.

Mitsubishi Motor 7211.T gained 13.78% and Subaru 7270.T rose 8.8%.

NTT Data 9613.T jumped 9.66% after Nomura Securities raised its target price to 1,960 yen from 1,560 yen.

Railway companies continued their rally, with Central Japan Railway 9022.T rising 4.0% and West Japan Railway 9021.T increasing 3.94%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T edged up 0.46% after the drug maker said its nine-month profit more than doubled from a year earlier.

Tokyo Rope 5981.T surged 7.69% as a steel maker opposed a bid by Nippon Steel 5401.T, which is trying to boost its stake in the smaller affiliate.

Japan Asia Group 3751.T jumped 6.9% after an activist fund launched a bid to buy the energy and environment firm which has agreed to be bought by Carlyle Group CG.O.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters