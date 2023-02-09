Japanese shares rise on robust corporate outlook, Tokyo Electron shines

By 0218 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had risen 0.5% to 27,733.97. The index has gained 0.8% so far in the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.37% at 1,992.27, adding 1.09% so far in the week.

"Robust outlook of domestic firms is a strong tailwind for the market. Investors were relieved to confirm corporate performance," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Still, the market has not set the direction yet. Its move is based on earnings of individual companies," Arisawa said, adding that market gains were limited as investors awaited January U.S. consumer price inflation data due next week.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumped 4.5% after raising its full-year operating profit forecast and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Its peer Advantest 6857.T rose 1.6%.

Kobe Steel 5406.T surged about 15% to become the top performer on the Nikkei after saying the steel maker would pay a record-high full-year dividend.

The steel makers index .ISTEL.T jumped 3.94% to become the top performing sector among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Dai Nippon Printing 7912.T, in which activist investor Elliott Management has a stake, surged 12.40 after the printing firm announced its largest share buyback to date.

The real estate sector .IRLTY.T fell 1.43%, dragged down by Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T and Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T, which lost 3.71% and 1.63%, respectively.

Of the Nikkei components, 137 storks rose against 79 decliners, while nine were flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.