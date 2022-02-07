Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting but U.S. CPI caution caps gains

By 0220 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.4% at 27,360.57, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the day. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.5% at 1,935.67.

The Nikkei has fallen about 5% so far this year after three straight years of gains, while the Topix has declined 2.8%.

"Japanese shares rebounded as Nasdaq futures gained (in Asian trading hours), but the upside was capped because investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. CPI (consumer price index) report after strong labour data," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T led the Nikkei's gains, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T and phone company KDDI 9433.T. Fast Retailing rose 0.75%, Daikin gained 1.68% and KDDI added 1.84%.

Technology start-up investors SoftBank Group 9984.T gained 0.34% ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

Shionogi & Co 4507.T inched up 0.4% after the nation's prime minister said the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment.

Game maker Nintendo 7974.T lost 1.57% and was the worst performer among the Topix 30, followed by audio equipment and camera maker Sony Group 6758.T, which fell 1.03%.

There were 152 advancers on the Nikkei index against 70 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.59 billion, compared to the average 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

