Japanese shares rise, Eisai drops after 2 days of limit-up gains

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares inched higher on Thursday, as the service sector gained on prospects of economic reopenings and drugmakers rose on reports of government support, though Eisai eased after a big jump following U.S. approval of its Alzheimer's disease drug.

Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.42% to 28,982.70 while the broader Topix .TOPX added 0.18% to 1,960.60.

Hopes of economic reopenings amid a steady vaccine rollout underpinned real-estate companies, railway operators and airline companies, though some of them started to lose momentum after a steady rally so far this month.

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Eisai 4523.T dropped as much as 8.5% after two days of gains by daily limit after U.S. regulators approved the drug, developed by the firm and Biogen BIIB.O, for Alzheimer's disease. Shares of the company are up more than 30% so far this week.

Rival drugmaker Shionogi 4507.T jumped 7.3% on a local media report that the firm plans to mass-produce its own COVID-19 vaccines.

Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T gained 2.3% and Ono Pharmaceutical 4528.T rose 1.7% on a media report they will receive government subsidies for their research on COVID-19 drugs.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's real-estate company sub-index .IRLTY.T rose 0.7% to hit its highest level since February 2020, with Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T up 1.6%.

Tobu Railway 9001.T and Keio Corp 9008.T - operators of train network in Tokyo and its suburbs - gained 2.3% and 2%, respectively.

The TSE's air transport index .IAIRL.T also hit a 15-month high before slipping 0.4% as investors locked in profit.

"Some people say their rally on economic reopenings would last only about two weeks. In the past year that has been the case because we were able to contain the COVID-19 only temporarily," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

"But this time, with vaccines, I think their rally could last much longer albeit with twists and turns."

DIY shop operator Konan Shoji 7516.T jumped 20% after City Index Eleventh, a Japanese fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, disclosed that it owns more than 5% of the firm's shares.

