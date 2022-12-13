Japanese shares rise as U.S. inflation data boost slower Fed rate hike hopes

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday tracking overnight Wall Street gains, after smaller than expected U.S. inflation data boosted optimism for slower pace for the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

The Nikkei .N225 gained 0.67% to 28,141.41 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.46% to 1,974.79.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after an unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Fed could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes. .N

"Investors were relieved after they confirmed a slower pace of U.S. inflation," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But they are still cautions as they awaited for the outcome of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) that could turn the market's course."

Technology heavyweights led the Nikkei higher, with chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rising 2.19%, providing the biggest boost to the index.

Wafer maker Shin-Esu Chemical 4063.T gained 2.11%, while air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 1.38%.

Toray Industries 3402.T, a leading producer of carbon fibre materials for aircraft, jumped 7.53% as United Airlines UAL.O made a big Boeing order, including 100 Dreamliners.

Toray led the textiles makers .ITXTL.T, up 3.10%, to become the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The airline sector .IAIRL.T was the biggest loser among the exchange's industry groups, down 0.77%.

There were 160 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 59 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

