Japanese shares rise as tech stocks jump

By 0215 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had gained 0.9% to 28,128.04 and the broader Topix .TOPX had advanced 1.03% to 1,964.02.

"Wall Street declined overnight but their losses were limited, which underpinned sentiment for the Japanese market," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"U.S. futures gain is another positive factor."

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses on nagging concerns about the Federal Reserve's determination to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation even as the economy slows. .N

In Japan, chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 1.22% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, which rose 1.04%. Phone company KDDI 9433.T rose 2.23%.

NEC surged 6.81% after the computer maker announced buying back up to 2.46% of its own shares.

Olympus 7733.T rose 1.76% after the medical equipment maker agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment yet.

Oisix Ra Daichi 3182.T rose 4.38% after the grocery delivery firm announced an offer to buy a stake in restaurant operator Shidax 4837.T.

Shidax tanked 7.87% as the offer price was lower than the close of the previous session.

There were 198 advancers on the Nikkei index against 22 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.46 billion, compared to the average of 1.11 billion in the past 30 days.

