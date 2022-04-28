Japanese shares rise as BOJ keeps ultra-loose policy

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) recommitted to its ultra-loose monetary policy, with investors relieved to see no negative surprises for the stock market.

The BOJ maintained its massive stimulus programme and pledged to continue buying unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend the implicit 0.25% yield cap, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting a fragile economy.

"The outcome was in line with our expectations but there had been some uncertainties that the BOJ might change its policy. Those worries have been removed, which boosted the appetite for stocks," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.75% to close at 26,847.90 in its biggest daily rise since April 13, after entering negative territory earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX jumped 2.09%, the most since March 23, to 1,899.62.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC eased 0.01%, after posting its lowest close since December 2020 in the previous session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX ended higher. .N

Among individual stocks, Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 3.23% and was the biggest boost for the Topix, as the yen dropped to a 20-year low and breached the 130-to-the-dollar level. MKTS/GLOB

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T jumped 4.29% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by Toyota affiliate parts maker Denso 6902.T, which surged 9.72%.

Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, losing 1.34%, followed by Medical services platform M3 2413.T, which fell 2.23%.

Kikkoman 2801.T cut its losses to end 1.08% lower. The stocks marked its second day of decline as the soy sauce maker failed to provide outlook due to rising costs.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Subhranshu Sahu)

