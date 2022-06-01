Japanese shares rise as automakers rally after report forecasts positive earnings

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in automakers after an analyst report gave positive earnings outlook for the sector, however caution ahead of U.S. monthly non-farm payroll numbers capped gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 advanced 0.65% to close at 27,457.89, while the broader Topic .TOPX climbed 1.36% to 1,938.64.

"For the Nikkei to cross its most recent high on April 21, we need to see some catalysts that would ease investor sentiment," said a strategist at a domestic brokerage, adding that Wall Street's gain would also be needed.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower overnight, as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official. .N

Nissan Motor 7201.T surged 7.77%, Toyota Motor 7203.T gained 3.53% and Honda Motor 7267.T advanced 4.3%, after J.P.

J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report that Japanese auto companies are likely to post record profits this year, as they raise vehicle prices and cut costs to mitigate the hit from soaring inflation.

Auto and parts sector .ITEQP.T rose 3.6% and was the top performer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Heavy machinery maker IHI 7013.T jumped 7.31%.

Mercari 4385.T surged 7.09% after the fleamarket app operator announced it would trade on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime trading board from Tuesday.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T fell 4.88% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, oil explorer Inpex 1605.T, which fell 4.65%.

There were 196 advancers on the Nikkei index against 27 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.27 billion, compared to the average of 1.31 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Rashmi Aich)

