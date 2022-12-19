Japanese shares regain ground from six-week low

By 0213 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.3% at 27,320.85, after losing for three straight sessions. The broader Topix .TOPX had gained 0.43% to 1,943.72.

"The market fell to a level where we can feel comfortable in buying," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Wall Street closed lower overnight for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. .N

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 1.09% and lifted Nikkei the most. Wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T gained 0.9% and soy sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T climbed 1.62%.

Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T jumped 4.99% to become the top gainer in the Nikkei after local media reported the shipping company's plans to boost its dividend payouts.

The news lifted the shipping sector .ISHIP.T up 2.65%, making it the best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Insurers .IINSU.T and banks .IBNKS.T rose 1.69% and 1.31%, respectively.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 0.79% and was the biggest drag in the Nikiei. Online medical service platform M3 2413.T lost 1.85% and game maker Sony Group 6758.T slipped 0.88%.

There were 162 advancers in the Nikkei index against 57 decliners.

