Japanese shares regain ground from six-week low

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

December 19, 2022 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

By 0213 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.3% at 27,320.85, after losing for three straight sessions. The broader Topix .TOPX had gained 0.43% to 1,943.72.

"The market fell to a level where we can feel comfortable in buying," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Wall Street closed lower overnight for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. .N

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 1.09% and lifted Nikkei the most. Wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T gained 0.9% and soy sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T climbed 1.62%.

Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T jumped 4.99% to become the top gainer in the Nikkei after local media reported the shipping company's plans to boost its dividend payouts.

The news lifted the shipping sector .ISHIP.T up 2.65%, making it the best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Insurers .IINSU.T and banks .IBNKS.T rose 1.69% and 1.31%, respectively.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 0.79% and was the biggest drag in the Nikiei. Online medical service platform M3 2413.T lost 1.85% and game maker Sony Group 6758.T slipped 0.88%.

There were 162 advancers in the Nikkei index against 57 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.