Japanese shares rebound after Powell testimony lifts Wall Street

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rebounded on Wednesday, as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks after less hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped Wall Street regain ground.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.9% to 28,746.08 by 0202 GMT and the broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.41% to 2,014.82, after three straight sessions of falls.

U.S. stocks bounced overnight, with the Nasdaq leading the advance, as investors digested Powell's remarks that interest rates were likely to rise this year, as expected. .NMKTS/GLOB

"The Japanese market rose because investors who had shorted shares ahead of Powell's testimony bought them back," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But this buying spree may end before the midday break as investors await the U.S. consumer price data."

U.S. consumer inflation data is due later in the global day, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, boosting the case for an early increase in interest rates.

Nikkei heavyweights advanced, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rising 4%, tech-investor SoftBank Group 9984.T gaining 5.11% and Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T adding 2.02%.

Shares that were sold off recently due to their high price-earnings ratios regained as U.S. Treasury yields fell. Sensor maker Keyence 6861.T jumped 4.99% after losing more than 11% over the past week, while motor maker Nidec 6594.T rose 1.9% after losing 8% during the same period.

Sumco Corp 3436.T rose the most on the Nikkei with a gain of 5.94%, followed by Inpex 1605.T, which climbed 5.4%.

Dai-ichi Life Holding 8750.T lost 2.73% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by Eisai 4523.T, losing 2.5%.

