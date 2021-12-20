Japanese shares jump on bargain hunting, chip sector shines

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese equities jumped on Tuesday after two sessions of decline, with chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T leading the pack, as investors snapped up stocks that were dragged by concerns of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Nikkei share average .N225 jumped 2% to 28,500.34 by 0225 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.7% to 1,974.20.

"The Japanese market fell too much in the previous sessions because of an extreme caution for impact of the Omicron, which is affecting the U.S. and Europe," said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"But Japan so far has not seen many infections. On top of that, Japanese shares are relatively cheap."

The Nikkei has lost almost 4% in the past two sessions as the Omicron continued to stoke worries over an economic slowdown worldwide, while hawkish moves by global central banks curbed risk appetite.

Heavyweight chip-related shares rose after Micron Technology MU.O beat market expectations by delivering stronger quarterly results.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 3.74%, Advantest 6857.T rose 4.31% and Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T rose 2.11%.

Drugmakers .IPHAM.T rose 1.99%, with Shionogi & Co 4507.T jumping 6.82% after a local media report that preliminary studies suggested that its COVID-19 drug could work against Omicron infections.

Shionogi's peer, Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, rose 3.57%, while Astellas Pharma 4503.T slipped 0.22%.

Sporting goods maker Asics 7936.T jumped 4.53% after its U.S. peer Nike NKE.N reported robust earnings.

There were 215 advancers on the Nikkei index against seven decliners.

Z Holdings 4689.T, down 2.26%, lost the most on the Nikkei, followed by Mitsubishi Materials 5711.T losing 1.08% and Shinsei Bank 8303.T falling 0.93 %.

