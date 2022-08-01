Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

Last week's earnings a mixed bag; market creeps higher

Sony sounds warning on consumption

Lack of clarity on global growth and rates weighs

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares notched their best day in about two weeks on Monday, helped by some positive earnings, while uncertainty about the global growth outlook kept a lid on further gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.7% to close at 27,993 and the broader Topix .TOPX climbed 1% to 1,960, their biggest gains since July 20.

The indexes marked their best months since late 2020 in July and with year-to-date losses of about 3% or less, both are outperforming world equities' .MIWD00000PUS 15% drop, yet analysts say there aren't many catalysts to drive a rally.

"Medium- and long-term investors are on the sidelines," said Yutaka Miura, a senior equities analyst at Mizuho Securities, with domestic investors doing most of the buying on Monday.

Drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T rose 8% after announcing a quarterly profit last week. Ajinomoto 2802.T, maker of the popular MSG umami seasoning, rose 6.4% on a profit beat.

Building materials' firm TOTO 5332.T surged 7.2% after reporting its results on Friday.

Sony 6758.T, however, fell 3.2% after the conglomerate cut its outlook, citing waning consumer interest.

Electronics firms Fujitsu 6758.T and Alps Alpine 6770.T fell 6.6% and 13.4%, respectively after rising materials and logistics costs hit their earnings.

Data and corporate results are likely to set the tone for the rest of the week.

Purchasing Managers' Index figures in Japan and around Asia were soft, with Japan's manufacturing activity in July expanding at the weakest rate in 10 months.

If U.S. figures releasing later in the day are weak, it might even help markets if investors think it will temper interest rate hikes.

After market hours, Japan Airlines 9201.T and All Nippon Airways 9202.T said they narrowed quarterly losses.

Gaming firm Nintendo 7974.T, department-store owner Usetan Mitsukoshi 3099.T, heavy-machinery maker Kubota 6326.T and several of Japan's big trading houses including Sumitomo 8053.T and Marubeni 8002.T will report results this week. JP/DIARY

