Japanese shares inch higher, Toshiba up after ouster of board directors

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday as cyclicals such as tyre makers and shippers led gains on global recovery hopes, while Toshiba rose after the company said two of its board directors will retire amid its governance crisis.

The Nikkei share average .N225 gained 0.74% to 29,161.80, its highest close since May 10. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.29% to 1,959.75.

The gains came as U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 .SPX hitting a record high closing, while the Nasdaq .IXIC gained the most among three major indexes. .N

"Japanese shares are still trailing behind global shares, as earnings recovery is expected to be delayed. But hopefully things will get better with vaccinations speeding up now. We could have 60% of the population get vaccinated by August," said Hiroshi Watanabe, senior economist at Sony Financial Holdings.

Shippers .ISHIP.T were the top gainers, with Nippon Yusen 9101.T up 2.3%, followed by tyre makers .IRUBR., among which Bridgestone 5108.T rose 1.3% and Yokohama Rubber 5101.T jumped 2.9%.

Toshiba 6502.T gained 2.7% after the conglomerate, which is facing a deepening crisis over corporate governance, said it would change its board director nominees for an upcoming shareholders meeting and its two board directors would retire.

Growth-oriented shares .TOPXG outperformed as fall in U.S. bond yields boosted their U.S. peers.

M3 2413.T gained 4.5%, while Fanuc 6954.T rose 3.2% and Keyence 6861.T went up 2.7%.

Kobe Bussan 3038.T jumped 11.1% after the food retail chain operator bumped up its earnings guidance.

On the other hand, the interest-sensitive banking sector IBNKS.T fell after U.S. Treasury yields US10Y=RR posted their biggest weekly drop in nearly a year last week.

MUFG 8306.T fell 1.0% and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T lost 0.9%.

Game company Gumi 3093.T tumbled 15.8% after its founder, who still owns a stake of more than 10% in the firm, announced his resignation last Friday.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

