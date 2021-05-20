Japanese shares inch higher as chip gains offset losses in cyclicals

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended marginally higher on Thursday, as gains by chip-related stocks tracking U.S. peers offset losses in cyclical shares.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.19% to close at 28,098.25, after losing as much as 0.80% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix .TOPX edged up 0.04% to 1,895.92.

"The Japanese market does not have its own reasons for a movement right now after most of corporate outlook is out," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"While there are uncertainties surrounding Japan that weigh on sentiment, such as slow rollouts of vaccines and whether and how the Olympics will be held."

U.S. main indexes closed lower overnight, however, Japanese chip related firms tracked the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX higher, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T jumping 2.05% and 3.5%, respectively.

Index heavyweight Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 0.52% after a report said that its Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China.

Its rival Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T, the operator of the Muji brand casual goods stores, also fell 1.6%.

Sompo Holdings 8630.T fell 2.68% after the insurer flagged a 12.3% decline for its annual net profit forecast for the current business year.

Cyclical shares lost ground, with steel makers .ISTEL.T falling the most among the 33 industry subindexes on the main bourse. JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T and Nippon Steel 5401.T, which rose sharply in the past month, fell 5.96% and 4.83%, respectively.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

