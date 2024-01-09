Japanese shares hit near 34-year high on tech gain, weaker yen

By 0151 GMT, the Nikkei index had risen 1.6% to 34,316.66, crossing the 34,000 level for the first time since March 1990.

The broader Topix .TOPX climbed 1.12% to 2,440.03, also hitting its highest since March 1990.

"The Nikkei rallied to the 34,000 level and that prompted investors to buy more stocks," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower overnight, but the technology-heavy Nasdaq edged higher. .N

"The weaker yen was also a tailwind for Japanese stocks. This came after the yen's gain against the dollar weighed on sentiment and limited the Nikkei's gains at the end of last year," said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The dollar rose against the yen overnight as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. FRX/

A softer yen tends to help exporter shares as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Uniqlo-brand clothing retail chain operator Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.64% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 2.01% and ceramics maker Kyocera 6971.T climbed 5%.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T rose 5% to become the biggest boost for the Topix. Game maker Nintendo 7974.T rose 3.87% and audit equipment and camera maker Sony Group 6758.T rose 1.99%.

Medical equipment maker Olympus 7733.T advanced 5.9% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

