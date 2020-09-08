Japanese shares hit 1-1/2 week low on U.S. tech selloff

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped to a more than one-week low on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as risk sentiment soured after an extended selloff in U.S. heavyweight technology companies.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.57% to 22,908.97 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.60% to 1,595.00.

Both indexes hit their lowest level since Aug. 28.

All but shippers .ISHIP.T among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange fell.

Wall Street closed lower overnight as technology stocks continued to slide for a third straight session, sending the Nasdaq .IXIC into correction territory. .N

Tokyo-listed technology stocks also fell.

Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp's shares 9984.T were down 5.47% and are on track to post their fifth consecutive session of losses.

The conglomerate's stock has been falling since sources told Reuters and other media late last week that it had built up massive stakes in U.S. tech firms, in addition to purchasing call options.

Other technology companies including Sony Corp 6758.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.Tdropped around 2.5% each.

Hopes of a quick economic recovery were dampened after AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said it has paused a late-stage study of one of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates over safety concern.

Energy-related stocks tumbled as oil prices slumped after Saudi Arabia cut its October selling prices and COVID-19 cases rebounded in several countries. O/R

Mining .IMING.T led decliners on the main bourse, down 3.87%, while the oil & coal products sector .IPETE.T fell 1.61%.

Shares of oil and gas exploration company INPEX Corp 1605.T dropped 4.37% and Cosmo Energy Holdings Co 5021.T fell 2.36%.

Fast-food group Colowide 7616.T bucked the overall weakness to jump more than 6% after the company said it had succeeded in a hostile takeover of Ootoya 2705.T. Ootoya fell 2.3%.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.