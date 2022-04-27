Japanese shares gain on tech boost, BOJ meeting outcome in focus

By 0149 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.5% at 26,516.32, after entering negative territory earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX had risen 0.83% to 1,876.13.

"Sentiment was supported by a very limited loss on the Nasdaq overnight after its big losses in its previous session," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But, investors were very cautious as they await the outcome of the BOJ's policy meeting. It is unlikely that the central bank would change its dovish stance, but if it does, the currency market could move and that would affect the stock market."

Investors also stayed away from making active bets ahead of a long holiday starting Friday, and the FOMC's actions (U.S. Federal Open Market Committee), Itoshima added

Japanese markets will be closed on Friday, as well as Tuesday through Thursday next week for a series of public holidays known as the Golden Week.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.01%, after posting its lowest close since December 2020 in the previous session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX ended higher. .N

Among individual shares, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T jumped 4.29%, followed by silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical's 4063.T 2.81% climb.

Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, losing 1.28%, followed by Medical services platform M3 2413.T, which fell 5.13%.

Kikkoman 2801.T fell for a second day, losing 5.68%, after the soy sauce maker failed to flag outlook due to rising costs.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

