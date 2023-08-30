Japanese shares gain on boost from growth stocks, automakers

By 0155 GMT the Nikkei index .N225 was 0.6% up at 32,512.26, on course to post its fourth straight session of gains. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.52% to 2,325.38.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight as fresh economic data signalled a cooling U.S. economy, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September. .N

"Movement of U.S. Treasury yields became steady, which gave comfort to investors who had sold growth stocks when the yields were on the rise. They bought back those stocks, such as chip-related shares," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Also, investors gained confidence in manufacturers' stocks after Toyota announced robust global sales. The weak yen also support their performance."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 1.27% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T gained 1.3%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.97% after the automaker reported an 8% jump in July global sales to a record 859,506 vehicles.

Honda Motor 7267.T and Nissan Motor 7201.T gained 1.18% and 0.5%, respectively.

The auto sector .ITEQP.T jumped 1.48% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Railway operators rose, with Odakyu Electric Railway 9007.T climbing 3.2% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei. Tobu Railway 9001.T rose 2.84%.

The brokerage sector slipped 0.28% to become the worst performer among the sub-indexes, while the banking sector .IBNKS.T lost 0.12%.

