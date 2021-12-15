Japanese shares gain as Fed decision boosts risk appetite

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese share advanced on Thursday, led by heavyweight technology stocks and shippers, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March lifted investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average .N225 gained 1.3% to 28,827.0 by 0201 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose about 1% to 2,003.83.

"Investors got a relief after they confirmed that the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise rates and turned their risk appetite on," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"But whether this momentum will last until next week or after is a different question."

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight after the U.S. central bank said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year. .N

Heavyweight technology stocks tracked a 3.7% jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOXX. Chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T rose 2.2% and 3.98%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T gained 1.84%.

Canon 7751.T jumped 4.91% after office equipment maker raised its annual dividend forecast.

Shipping stocks .ISHIP.T, up 3.9%, became the top gainer among the bourse's 33 industry sub-indexes after Nomura Securities analyst raised target prices for the main three shippers .

Nippon Yusen 9101.T gained 4.35%, Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T rose 3.48% and Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T advanced 3.92%.

Shinsei Bank 8303.T lost 7.06% to snap a sharp gain in the previous session. The stock has been volatile after the online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings 8473.T completed a tender offer last week for the bank to gain a 47.77% stake.

