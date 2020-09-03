Japanese shares fall on Wall Street tech rout

By sectors, precision instruments .IPRCS.T, information and telecoms .ICOMS.T, and services .ISVCS.T were the three underperformers on the main bourse, down 1.94%, 1.60% and 1.52%, respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes posted their biggest single-day percentage declines since June, dragged by heavy losses across the technology sector.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost almost 5% a day after it posted a record close, with heavyweights including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon Inc AMZN.O weighing the most.

The top percentage loser on the Nikkei index was semiconductor manufacturer Alps Alpine Co 6770.T with a drop of around 4%.

Also weighing on Tokyo-listed technology sector was an overnight drop in the Philadelphia chip index .SOX, which fell almost 6%.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T dipped 2.47% and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T lost 2.66%, while Murata Manufacturing Co 6981.T was down 1.88%.

Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co 7267.T climbed 2.71% after it revealed its plans with U.S. General Motors GM.N to team up in North America to jointly develop a range of vehicles.

Toyota Motor 7203.T also firmed, up 1.07%, as its sales in China surged last month.

Elsewhere, the index of Mothers start-up market .MTHR slipped 2.87% to 1,136.89%.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

