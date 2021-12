Japanese shares fall on Omicron worries; SoftBank drags

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday, dragged down by a sharp decline in SoftBank Group 9984.T, while investors remained risk averse as worries over the omicron variant of COVID-19 persisted.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.6% to 27,870.05 by 0215 GMT, after opening 0.18% higher. The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.48% at 1,948.43.

"The market has been volatile and will be so as long as investors seek details on the Omicron variant," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"But as for the Japanese market today, the declines are led by individual stocks, particularly SoftBank Group, which is facing multiple negative factors."

SoftBank Group tanked 7.11%, losing half of its value from its year-high in mid-March, on concerns over the valuations of portfolios in which the global technology start-up investor in and its Vision Fund have invested.

Didi Global DIDI.N, which is 21.5% owned by Vision Fund, fell more than 22% on Friday after the ride-hailing giant said it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

Also, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O more than $80 billion planned acquisition of British chip technology provider Arm, which is owned by SoftBank.

SoftBank's mobile phone company SoftBank Corp 9434.T reversed course to edge up 0.2%, while Z Holdings 4689.T , SoftBank Corp's internet business, lost 2.81%.

The Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firm shares lost 3.66%

Other major technology shares gained, limiting losses in the Nikkei, with phone company KDDI 9433.T 1.18%, robot make Fanuc 6954.T 0.3% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T 0.08%.

