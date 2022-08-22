Japanese shares fall as tech heavyweights track Wall Street losses

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Monday, with tech heavyweights leading the decline after Wall Street fell at the end of last week on higher bond yields.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.47% to 28,794.50, recovering some ground lost in early trade as China cut its benchmark lending rates.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched 0.1% lower to 1,992.59.

"The Japanese market tracked Wall Street's declines (on Friday)... investors were concerned about inflation in Europe, which is higher than expected," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The yields rose because of that and that spurred concerns about an economic slowdown. Today, Japanese manufacturers were hit by these worries."

The rise in U.S. yields and slowdown concerns due to fears of aggressive policy tightening to tame inflationary pressures in Europe, including the UK, hit Japanese companies which are mainly exporters, he added.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday in a broad sell-off led by mega caps as bond yields rose, with the S&P 500 posting losses for the week after four straight weeks of gains. .N