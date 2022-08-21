Japanese shares fall as rise in U.S. bond yields weigh on tech stocks
By 0206 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was down 0.5% to 28,792.16. The index fell as much as 1.2% earlier in the session eased their losses after China cut its benchmark lending rates.
The broader Topix .TOPX edged lower 0.2% 1,990.45.
"Japanese market tracked Wall Street's declines on the weekend, but moreover investors were concerned about inflation in Europe, which is higher than expected," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"The yields rose because of that and that spurred concerns about economic slowdown. Today Japanese manufacturers were hit by these worries."
Rise in U.S. yields and slowdown concerns due to fears of policy tightening on inflationary pressures in Europe, including the UK, hit Japanese companies who are mainly exporters, he added.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday in a broad selloff led by megacaps as U.S. bond yields rose, with the S&P 500 posting losses for the week after four straight weeks of gains. .N
Amazon.com AMZN.O, Apple Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, dropping 2.17%. Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T lost 1.31% and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T 1.44%.
Energy related shares rose. Inpex Corp 1605.T rose 3.48% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T, gaining 2.53%.
Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T rose 2.47%.
There were 83 advancers on the Nikkei index against 135 decliners.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;)) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
