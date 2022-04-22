Japanese shares end lower on weak Wall Street; Toshiba jumps

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Friday for the first time in four sessions, as they tracked Wall Street's overnight weakness following the U.S. central bank's views on interest rates, while Toshiba soared after it opened doors for a buyout.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 1.63% lower at 27,105.26 and the broader Topix .TOPX was down 1.19% at 1,905.15. Technology and growth stocks led the retreat.

For the week, the Nikkei shed 0.04%, while the Topix was up 0.47%.

Toshiba 6502.T jumped 4.65% after the embattled Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, including on a potential buyout.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended lower overnight, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 2%, as investors reacted to U.S. Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, dropping hints of a half-point interest rate increase. .N

"The Japanese market reacted too much. Investors should have already factored in rising U.S. interest rates," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"On the other hand, it is hard to make positive bids before the corporate earnings season kicks off."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T led declines on the Nikkei, falling 2.1%. Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 2.7% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T dropped 3.01%.

All but three sectors among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes fell.

The insurance sector .IINSU.T gained 0.91% as U.S. Treasury yields rose. US/

Airlines .IAIRL.T gained 0.63% after United Airlines Holdings UAL.O and American Airlines Group AAL.O predicted a return to profit in the current quarter due to booming travel demand.

Railways .IRAIL.T gained 0.01%.

Shionogi & Co 4507.T gained 1.06% after a report that the U.S. government is in talks with the Japanese drugmaker to acquire supplies of its experimental COVID-19 treatment.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

