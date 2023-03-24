Japanese shares end lower on stronger yen, worries about financial system

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Friday, as a stronger yen raised concerns about denting domestic companies' earnings, while investors continued to remain concerned about a wider banking crisis.

The Nikkei index .N225 slipped 0.13% to close at 27,385.25 and lost 0.19% for the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX edged down 0.10% to 1,955.32 and posted a 0.2% weekly loss.

"The stronger yen was the reason for the decline in the market today, while investors are still assessing the turmoil in the banking sector ," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The yen JPY=EBS touched a six-week high against the dollar on Friday as traders continue to evaluate the U.S. Federal Reserve's hints of a pause to interest rate hikes. FRX/

Risk appetite has been hurt after the failure of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank and Swiss lender Credit Suisse's liquidity issues raised concerns about a global financial crisis.

Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T fell 0.17% and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T lost 0.62%.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 1.01% to drag the Nikkei down the most. Medical equipment maker Terumo Corp 4543.T slipped 2.79% and robot maker Fanuc Corp 6954.T fell 0.76%.

Oil explorers .IMING.T fell 1.27% to become the worst performers among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after oil prices fell. O/R

Financials were weak, with the banking index .IBNKS.T slipping 0.77% and insurance index .IINSU.T losing 0.93%.

Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc 8766.T fell the most among the top 30 core Topix companies, with a 1.19% drop, followed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T, which lost 1.10%.

Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 1.83% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei index. Silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T rose 2.23%.

Toshiba Corp 6502.T jumped 4.2% after its board accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

Of the Nikkei components, 69 stocks rose and 149 fell, while seven stocks were flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

