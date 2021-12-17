Japanese shares end lower on rate hike worries, Omicron

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday to erase most gains made in the previous session, as investors turned cautious about rate increase after the U.S. and British central banks took hawkish steps, while fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant hit travel-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average .N225 lost 1.79% to close at 28,545.68, after rising more than 2% on Thursday. The index edged up 0.38% for the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.42% to 1,984.47 but posted a 0.46% gain.

"Today's decline is a natural reaction to the Fed's monetary tightening. The market jumped yesterday because those who had shorted Japanese shares bought back stocks," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

"Towards the end of the year, investors will remain largely cautious about the monetary tightening."

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would accelerate a tapering of its bond-buying stimulus to end the program in March, setting up three quarter-point rate increases next year.

The Bank of England overnight also surprised markets by becoming the first major global central bank to raise interest rates.

In Japan, technology shares tracked sharp overnight losses in U.S. peers on Nasdaq, with chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T leading Nikkei declines, losing 3.18%.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T fell 2.59% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T 2.87%.

Travel-related shares were hit after a report on the first case of a domestically-acquired Omicron infection.

Airlines .IAIRL.T and railways .IRAIL.T lost 1.26% and 1.49%, respectively. Oriental Land 4661.T, the operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, lost 4.4%.

