Japanese shares end lower on Omicron fears, SoftBank falls

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Monday, with SoftBank Group leading losses, as concerns over the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant offset gains in heavyweight technology stocks.

The Nikkei share average .N225 slipped 0.37% to close at 28,676.46, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.45% to 1,977.90.

Global technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 2.96% on news that Credit Suisse is seeking information through U.S. courts, which could lead to it taking legal action in Britain against the Japanese company to recover certain funds.

"We do not have market moving events at home or abroad, and many people are still away from the markets, it is hard to make active bets," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.78 billion, compared with the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

"Under this environment investors chose to bet on a particular group of stocks, which were heavyweight chip-related, and any other shares were sold for an excuse of fears for the Omicron," Kamada added.

Technology shares advanced, with chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T rising 2.09% and 0.83%, respectively. Game maker Sony Group 6758.T gained 0.67% and medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T climbed 0.47%.

Retailers, meanwhile, took a hit as more cases of the highly transmissible variant were found in Japan, raising concerns of tighter curbs slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 1.75%.

Home interior goods retailer Nitori Holdings 9843.T tumbled 6.53% and Muji-brand retail stores Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T lost 1.59%.

There were 50 advancers on the Nikkei index against 169 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.